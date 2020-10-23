Trump removes Sudan from state sponsors of terrorism list

President Trump signed Friday an order to remove Sudan from the State Department’s state sponsors of terrorism list, senior U.S. officials tell me.

Why it matters: Trump’s signature paves the way for the U.S. and Sudan to move forward on a larger deal — which will also include a Sudanese announcement on normalizing its relations with Israel.

The state of play: Trump signed the order after the White House confirmed that Sudan transferred $335 million to a special account to compensate U.S. terror victims.

What’s next: A phone call between Trump, Sudanese sovereignty council head Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected soon.