Panic sets in at White House over Trump's re-election prospects
Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
President Trump's advisers are sounding alarms about his re-election prospects to a degree not heard since the president entered the White House three and a half years ago.
The state of play: Over the past week, widespread panic and pessimism have set in.
- Early optimism about a booming economic comeback has dampened because of new coronavirus outbreaks across the country.
- Early hopes that Trump’s return to rallies would bring back momentum has dampened because of the Tulsa rally debacle — and because advisers have recognized that Trump's elderly base is more fearful of the virus than previously realized.
- Trump, relentlessly, keeps committing egregious self-defeating acts — the latest being tweeting a video in which an elderly supporter chants "white power."