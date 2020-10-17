At a rally in Friday night in Macon, Georgia, President Trump mocked Joe Biden, saying, "The mask is always so large!" — and suggested that he would leave the U.S. out of embarrassment if he lost to the former vice president.

What he's saying: "I shouldn’t joke because you know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me," Trump said. "Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I gonna do? I'm gonna say: 'I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics.' I'm not gonna feel so good. Maybe I'll have to leave the country — I don't know."

The big picture: At the warmup for Trump's rally, Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) intentionally mispronounced Sen. Kamala Harris' name, drawing immediate criticism from his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff and others.

Perdue, to laughter: "Kamala? Or Kamala? Or Kamala? Kamala-mala-mala? I don’t know. Whatever!"

Don't forget: The two have been colleagues in the Senate for four years, and serve on the Budget Committee together.