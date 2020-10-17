2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump suggests he'll leave the U.S. if he loses to Biden

Mike Allen, author of AM

Trump speaking in Macon, Georgia, on Oct. 16. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

At a rally in Friday night in Macon, Georgia, President Trump mocked Joe Biden, saying, "The mask is always so large!" — and suggested that he would leave the U.S. out of embarrassment if he lost to the former vice president.

What he's saying: "I shouldn’t joke because you know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me," Trump said. "Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I gonna do? I'm gonna say: 'I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics.' I'm not gonna feel so good. Maybe I'll have to leave the country — I don't know."

The big picture: At the warmup for Trump's rally, Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) intentionally mispronounced Sen. Kamala Harris' name, drawing immediate criticism from his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff and others.

  • Perdue, to laughter: "Kamala? Or Kamala? Or Kamala? Kamala-mala-mala? I don’t know. Whatever!"

Don't forget: The two have been colleagues in the Senate for four years, and serve on the Budget Committee together.

  • Pro tip: Try "Senator Harris."
Go deeper

Jacob KnutsonRashaan Ayesh
Updated Oct 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday that he cannot support President Trump's re-election.

Why it matters: Baker, a moderate governor in a deep-blue state, joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Maria Arias
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Obama to campaign for Biden in Philadelphia on Wednesday

Obama and Biden walk through the Crypt of the Capitol. Photo: J. Scott APPLEWHITE/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Obama is expected to make his first in-person campaign stop for Joe Biden next Wednesday, Oct. 21, in Philadelphia.

The state of play: With 18 days until the election, the former president plans to visit a handful of critical battleground states. Obama is expected to make joint appearances with Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris in the final stretch of the race, the Atlantic reports, and will concentrate on states with early voting.

  • “He’s doing enough for our campaign,” Biden told reporters on Tuesday, leaking plans for the former president's campaign efforts. “He’ll be out on the trail.”
Axios
Updated 46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Operation Warp Speed leader hasn't spoken with Biden team about vaccine development — Over 1,000 current and ex-CDC officers decry the "politicization" of the agency.
  2. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  3. Health: Targeted lockdowns are the new way to control the coronavirus — Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine.
  4. Business: The industries that won't recover without a vaccine.
  5. World: T 11 members of Vatican's Swiss Guard test positive for COVID-19.
