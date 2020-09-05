42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump targets "white privilege" training as "anti-American"

Via The White House

President Trump moved to halt federal agencies' anti-racism training, calling the sessions "divisive, anti-American propaganda," AP reports.

Why it matters: The memo comes as the country has faced a reckoning this summer over racial injustice in policing and other spheres of American life.

  • OMB director Russell Vought, in a memo to executive branch agencies, cites "press reports" as contributing to Trump's decision.
    • That apparently refers to segments on Fox News and other outlets that have stoked conservative outrage about the training.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 26,674,386 — Total deaths: 875,739 — Total recoveries: 17,770,591Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 6,210,699 — Total deaths: 187,874 — Total recoveries: 2,283,454 — Total tests: 81,293,103Map.
  3. Politics: Pence: White House, Congress reach deal to avoid government shutdown — "Mask up": Governors urge caution ahead of Labor Day weekend.
  4. World: Pope to take first trip since coronavirus lockdown — Pandemic is erasing a decade of global progress in child mortality rates.
  5. Sports: 77 of 130 major college football teams to play this season.
  6. World: India surpasses 4 million coronavirus cases.
Eileen Drage O'Reilly
5 hours ago - Health

Pandemic is threatening a decade of progress in child mortality rates

Data: PATH estimates from disrupted maternal, newborn and child health services, drawing on modeling from Lancet Global Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

Within a mere eight months, COVID-19 has damaged years of global progress in children's health and other areas by disrupting essential health services in many countries.

Why it matters: These disrupted services will result in a myriad of near- and long-term health problems. The global health organization PATH points to a projected increase in deaths in children under the age of 5 that could erase up to a decade of progress, according to preliminary findings shared first with Axios.

Margaret Talev, Shane Savitsky
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump wants to be "the wall"

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In 2016, Donald Trump pledged to "build the wall." In 2020, he's promising to be the wall.

The big picture: The president's rhetorical imagery is shifting from big, physical barriers against illegal immigration to a show of force against threats to the suburbs.

