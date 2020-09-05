Trump targets "white privilege" training as "anti-American"

President Trump moved to halt federal agencies' anti-racism training, calling the sessions "divisive, anti-American propaganda," AP reports.
Why it matters: The memo comes as the country has faced a reckoning this summer over racial injustice in policing and other spheres of American life.
- OMB director Russell Vought, in a memo to executive branch agencies, cites "press reports" as contributing to Trump's decision.
- That apparently refers to segments on Fox News and other outlets that have stoked conservative outrage about the training.