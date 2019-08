President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone Wednesday to discuss wildfires in Siberia and trade between their 2 nations, the White House said, according to Reuters.

The big picture: The statement by White House spokesman Hogan Gidley comes hours after the Kremlin said on its website that Putin expressed "sincere gratitude" to Trump for offering help over the wildfires, saying he may accept the offer if the situation demands it, per Radio Free Europe.