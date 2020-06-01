1 hour ago - World

Kremlin says Trump discussed inviting Russia to G7 in call with Putin

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at their bilateral meeting at the G20 Osaka Summit 2019, in Osaka, Japan in 2019. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on Monday about Trump's plans to expand September's G7 meeting in Washington to include Russia, according to the Russian government's readout of the call.

The big picture: The phone call between the two leaders, which the Kremlin says was initiated by Trump, comes amid six consecutive days of mass unrest in the U.S. over police brutality and racial inequality. The White House confirmed the call took place and said a readout was forthcoming.

  • Trump told Putin he plans to invite Russia, Australia, India and South Korea to the summit, per the Kremlin.
  • The two leaders also discussed their nation's responses to the coronavirus and a recent OPEC+ deal. Putin also congratulated Trump on the launch of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, per the Kremlin.

Context: Russia was disinvited from attending the annual meeting of the eight largest advanced economies in the world in 2014 for annexing Crimea.

  • A spokesman for U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that while it's up to the U.S. as this year's host to determine which countries are invited, the U.K. would veto any attempt to readmit Russia to the group.
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said Monday that Russia would not be welcome in the group as long as Moscow continues to flout international law.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
May 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump to invite Russia and other non-member G7 countries to summit

President Trump at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Saturday. Photo: Saul Martinez/Getty Images

President Trump told reporters on Saturday evening he would postpone the G7 summit in Washington, D.C., to September and expand the meeting to more nations that are not members of the Group of 7.

Details: Trump said he would invite Russia, South Korea, Australia and India to the summit, according to a pool report. "I don’t feel that as a G7 it properly represents what’s going on in the world. It’s a very outdated group of countries," he said.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Scott RosenbergIna Fried
2 hours ago - Technology

Facebook employees stage "virtual walkout"

Screenshot of an image some Facebook employees are adding to their internal profiles, with or without the hashtag, to protest company policy.

"Dozens" of Facebook employees staged a "virtual walkout" Monday over the company's decision not to take action against President Trump's provocative messages in the face of nationwide protests against police violence, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: While Twitter added fact-check labels and hid the president's most inflammatory tweet — "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" — Facebook has said Trump's statements do not violate its policies, and that the platform aims to promote free speech.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump lashes out at governors, urges them to "dominate" protesters

President Trump berated the nation’s governors in a video teleconference call Monday, calling many of them "weak" and demanding tougher crackdowns on the protests that erupted throughout the country following the killing of George Floyd, according to multiple reports.

The big picture: Trump blamed violence on the "the radical left" and told the governors, who were joined by law enforcement and national security officials, that they have to "dominate" protesters and "arrest people" in order to bring an end to the unrest.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow