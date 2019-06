President Trump told reporters Wednesday ahead of a planned meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit it's "none of your business" when asked what he'd discuss with the Russian leader.

The big picture: Trump's due to arrive in Osaka, Japan,Thursday night for the G20 summit during which he'll hold meetings on the sidelines with leaders including Putin, before flying to Seoul, South Korea, to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Saturday, per Reuters.