National Association of Manufacturers suggests Pence invoke the 25th Amendment

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images
Leading business groups condemned President Trump following the violence at the Capitol, with the National Association of Manufacturers urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump and "preserve democracy."
Why it matters: Big business is usually friendly territory for President Trump, who falsely claims the election was "stolen" from him and encouraged protestors to march to the Capitol building. But folks are speaking out ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's tenure and insisting the violence cease.
- NAM last year awarded Ivanka Trump with its Alexander Hamilton Award for Extraordinary Support of Manufacturing in America.
- It now writes that the president has been "cheered on by members of his own party, adding fuel to the distrust that has enflamed violent anger."
- Pence on Wednesday broke ranks with Trump by stating that he would not exercise unilateral authority over certifying the election results.
What they're saying: Other business leaders are making known their disgust with the scene on Capitol Hill.
- Citi CEO Michael Corbat wrote that he's "disgusted by the actions of those who have stormed the U.S. Capitol" and that he "[prays] this situation can be resolved without further conflict."
- Business Roundtable wrote: "The chaos unfolding in the nation's capital is the result of unlawful efforts to overturn the legitimate results of a democratic election. The country deserves better. Business Roundtable calls on the President and all relevant officials to put an end to the chaos and to facilitate the peaceful transition of power."
- Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff wrote: "Our leaders must call for peace and unity now. There is no room for violence in our democracy. May the One who brings peace bring peace to our country."
- Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman: "The insurrection that followed the President’s remarks today is appalling and an affront to the democratic values we hold dear as Americans. I am shocked and horrified by this mob’s attempt to undermine our constitution. As I said in November, the outcome of the election is very clear and there must be a peaceful transition of power."