National Association of Manufacturers suggests Pence invoke the 25th Amendment

Leading business groups condemned President Trump following the violence at the Capitol, with the National Association of Manufacturers urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump and "preserve democracy."

Why it matters: Big business is usually friendly territory for President Trump, who falsely claims the election was "stolen" from him and encouraged protestors to march to the Capitol building. But folks are speaking out ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's tenure and insisting the violence cease.

NAM last year awarded Ivanka Trump with its Alexander Hamilton Award for Extraordinary Support of Manufacturing in America.

It now writes that the president has been "cheered on by members of his own party, adding fuel to the distrust that has enflamed violent anger."

Pence on Wednesday broke ranks with Trump by stating that he would not exercise unilateral authority over certifying the election results.

What they're saying: Other business leaders are making known their disgust with the scene on Capitol Hill.