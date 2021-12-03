Trump's PAC has spent $1.4 million in Facebook, Google ads for potential campaign

Former President Trump's political action committee, Save America, has spent more than $1.4 million on Facebook and Google ads since March, FWIW reports.

Driving the news: While Trump was banned from posting on various social media platforms, he has managed to work around this as he prepares for the 2024 presidential elections, per the Washington Post.

By the numbers: Trump's PAC spent over $200,000 last week on ads on Facebook and Google, most of which were aimed at seeking donations by spreading misinformation about the 2020 election results.

A Facebook spokesperson told the Post that the ads are allowed on the platform because they are not coming from Trump himself.

State of play: The money from the donations will be used to finance Trump's staff, rallies and traveling until he officially announces his intent to run in 2024.

While the money raised now could not be used for that potential campaign, Trump's staff could refer to the list of people who donated and reach out for campaign, per WaPo.

Between the lines: Trump's PACs — Save America and Make America Great Again — raised more than $82 million in the first half of 2021.