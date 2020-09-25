16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump unveils plan to expand loans for Black business owners, Juneteenth pledge

President Trump unveiled what he calls the "Black Economic Empowerment — Platinum Plan," at a campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, promising to secure more lending for Black-owned businesses if elected for a second term.

Why it matters: With national polls showing the president lagging behind Joe Biden with Black voters, Trump's plan also includes a proposal to make Juneteenth — the commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. — a federal holiday.

By the numbers: The Trump campaign said in a release that federal investments could generate $500 billion in additional capital, generate 3 million new jobs for Black Americans and 500,000 new Black-owned businesses.

  • The other side: Biden has pledged to leverage $150 billion in new capital for Black-owned businesses and increase funding for historically Black colleges and universities. Sen. Kamala Harris along with fellow Senate Democrats introduced legislation earlier this year to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

What they're saying: "I will always put American first and that includes, very, very importantly, Black Americans," Trump said Friday.

  • He added that Black Americans have historically voted for Democrats and suggested their economic prospects are better with him in office. "[E]very day more Black Americans are deciding that the old way is not working,” Trump said.
  • He also promised to work on criminal justice reform and build “a new national clemency project” to review unjust prosecutions and lengthy prison sentences.

Biden issued a statement, saying:

“Four years ago, President Trump ran on a platform to make America great again. Yet under President Trump’s failed leadership, nearly 6,800 Georgians have died from the coronavirus,” nearly half of them Black, Biden said.

  • “And, in the midst of this global health pandemic and economic crisis, President Trump is still working to tear down the Affordable Care Act and take away protections for Georgians with preexisting conditions."

What he's not saying: The president did not specify how he would fund the proposal.

The big picture: Recent polling shows 83% of likely Black voters favor Biden, and 10% back Trump, according to FiveThirtyEight. 8% of likely Black voters said they didn’t know which candidate they will back.

Margaret TalevDavid Nather
Sep 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

New interactive tool shows Biden's mail voting danger

Data: SurveyMonkey; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Voters who disapprove of President Trump most strongly are by far the most likely to vote by mail in the presidential election, according to an Axios analysis of exclusive data from SurveyMonkey and Tableau.

Why it matters: The new data shows just how strongly the mail-in vote is likely to favor Joe Biden — with potentially enormous implications in the swing states due to the greater risk of rejection with mail ballots.

Alexi McCammondMargaret Talev
Sep 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Democrats' mail voting pivot

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Democrats spent the early months of the coronavirus pandemic urging their base to vote absentee. But as threats of U.S. Postal Service delays, Team Trump litigation and higher ballot rejection rates become clearer, many are pivoting to promote more in-person voting as well.

Why it matters: Democrats are exponentially more likely to vote by mail than Republicans this year — and if enough mail-in ballots are lost, rejected on a technicality or undercounted, it could change the outcome of the presidential election or other key races.

Alexi McCammond
Sep 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Sanders: "This is an election between Donald Trump and democracy"

Photo: BernieSanders.com

In an urgent appeal on Thursday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said President Trump presented "unique threats to our democracy" and detailed a plan to ensure the election results will be honored and that voters can cast their ballots safely.

Driving the news: When asked yesterday whether he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses, Trump would not, and said: "We're going to have to see what happens."

