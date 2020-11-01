Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette backs Trump in first GOP endorsement since 1972

President Trump at a MAGA rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 31. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette endorsed President Trump in an editorial piece published late on Saturday, writing that he "has put America first, just as he said he would."

Why it matters: The Post-Gazette, which endorsed former President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, has not supported a Republican presidential nominee since 1972. The paper is also based in a swing state that is crucial to Trump's victory.

What they're saying: "We share the embarrassment of millions of Americans who are disturbed by the president’s unpresidential manners and character — his rudeness and put-downs and bragging and bending of the truth."

  • "None of this can be justified. The president’s behavior often has diminished his presidency, and the presidency. Most Americans want a president who makes them proud."
  • "We too prefer the first-class temperament and demeanor of a Winston Churchill, a Dwight Eisenhower, a Franklin Roosevelt, a Ronald Reagan, or a Barack Obama (whom this newspaper enthusiastically supported in 2008 and 2012). None of them are on the ballot this year."

But, the paper's editorial board argues that Trump boosted the pre-COVID economy, "kept his promise to appoint originalists to the Supreme Court," improved the country's trade deals, "recognized" middle-class and low-income Americans, and "achieved energy independence" in the U.S.

Reality check: Trump in July said he is no longer confident about negotiating a phase-two trade deal with China, throwing the first phase of the deal into limbo.

  • Low-income Americans are bearing the brunt of the pandemic's economic fallout — and they have yet to see a second stimulus package negotiated by the Trump administration and Democrats.

Jonathan Swan
Oct 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump's legacy is shaped by his narrow interests

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

President Trump's policy legacy is as much defined by what he's ignored as by what he's involved himself in.

The big picture: Over the past four years, Trump has interested himself in only a slim slice of the government he leads. Outside of trade, immigration, a personal war against the "Deep State" and the hot foreign policy issue of the moment, Trump has left many of his Cabinet secretaries to work without interruption, let alone direction.

Axios
Updated 31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: White House accuses Fauci of playing politics with coronavirus comments ahead of election
  2. Health: Trump campaign rallies likely led to over 700 COVID-related deaths, study finds.
  3. World: Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown in England — Restrictions grow across Europe.
  4. Technology: Fully at-home rapid COVID test to move forward.
  5. States: New York rolls out new testing requirements for visitors.
Dan PrimackAndrew Witherspoon
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump's stock market performance falls short of Obama's

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

President Trump has presided over a stock market surge since taking office in 2016, but he's been outpaced by three of his four predecessors.

By the numbers: The S&P 500 grew by 44.5% since Trump's inauguration through the end of October 2020. This comes up short of former President Obama's 66.1% through the comparable time period, but well above the -15.8% for former President George W. Bush.

