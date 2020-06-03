18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

White House physician releases memo from Trump's latest physical

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The White House physician released a memo on Wednesday summarizing data from President Trump's latest physical exam, conducted between November 2019 and April 2020 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the White House.

The big picture: The White House physician found in Trump's third physical since taking office that there have been no significant changes and that the president continues to be in healthy condition.

Worth noting: The memo confirms that Trump was prescribed and took hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure for the coronavirus last month.

  • The memo details that Trump took a "two week course" of the drug following positive COVID-19 tests by two West Wing staffers. The physician states that "this was done in consultation with [Trump's] appropriate care team members and close monitoring of the electrocardiogram."
  • The president continues to be tested regularly for the coronavirus.

Read the memo.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Esper catches White House off guard with opposition to military use, photo op

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said at a press briefing Wednesday that he does not currently support invoking the Insurrection Act, an 1807 law that permits the president to use active-duty troops on U.S. soil, in order to quell protests against racial injustice.

Why it matters: President Trump threatened this week to deploy military forces if state and local governments aren't able to squash violent protests. Axios reported on Tuesday that Trump is backing off the idea for now, but that he hasn't ruled it out.

Sara Fischer
Technology

Snapchat will no longer promote Trump's account in Discover

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Snapchat will no longer promote President Trump's account on its "Discover" page of curated content, a spokesperson tells Axios, after Trump tweeted comments that some suggested glorified violence amid racial justice protests.

Why it matters: Snapchat is taking action on the president's account for comments he made elsewhere. That's going farther than other big tech firms and signals a commitment to aligning content served to users with core values, rather than making moderation decisions based narrowly on each post made on its own platform.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
World

Chinese coronavirus test maker agreed to build a Xinjiang gene bank

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A leading Chinese gene sequencing and biomedical firm that said it would build a gene bank in Xinjiang is supplying coronavirus tests around the world.

Why it matters: U.S. officials are worried that widespread coronavirus testing may provide an opportunity for state-connected companies to compile massive DNA databases for research as well as genetics-based surveillance.

