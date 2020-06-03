White House physician releases memo from Trump's latest physical

The White House physician released a memo on Wednesday summarizing data from President Trump's latest physical exam, conducted between November 2019 and April 2020 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the White House.

The big picture: The White House physician found in Trump's third physical since taking office that there have been no significant changes and that the president continues to be in healthy condition.

Worth noting: The memo confirms that Trump was prescribed and took hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure for the coronavirus last month.

The memo details that Trump took a "two week course" of the drug following positive COVID-19 tests by two West Wing staffers. The physician states that "this was done in consultation with [Trump's] appropriate care team members and close monitoring of the electrocardiogram."

The president continues to be tested regularly for the coronavirus.

