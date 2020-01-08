64% of people worldwide said they do not have confidence in President Trump to do the right thing on the global stage, while only 29% said they trust him, according to a Pew survey of 36,923 respondents conducted in 33 countries.
Why it matters: The world is watching as tensions between the U.S. and Iran flare in the wake of the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani — threatening an all-out war that could further destabilize the Middle East. Amid other global threats, North Korea has also abandoned a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear weapons testing after negotiations with the U.S. broke down.
By the numbers: Roughly 75% of people throughout Germany, Sweden, France, Spain and the Netherlands said they do not trust Trump's decision-making in world affairs.
- Anti-Trump sentiment was strongest in Mexico, where 89% said they lack confidence in the U.S. president.
Yes, but: Overall, 54% of people polled in those 33 countries held a favorable opinion of the United States, while 38% had an unfavorable one.
- Trump also has pockets of support in places like Israel, where 74% supported his decision to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Between the lines: Pew reported that the lack of trust largely stems from opposition to the president's polices.
- 68% across the nations polled said they disagreed with the U.S. increasing tariffs on imports.
- 66% opposed the Trump administration’s withdrawal from international climate agreements.
- 60% disapprove of Trump’s proposal to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Of note: Trump had the lowest confidence marks among Germany's Angela Merkel, France's Emmanuel Macron, Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.
- Trump received higher favorability among people who expressed positive views of right-wing populist parties in Europe, like France's National Front and Germany's AfD.
- Supporters of those parties were more likely to have a positive view of Trump's specific policies, such as increasing restrictions on immigration.
Methodology: Pew conducted this survey across 33 countries from May 18 to Oct. 2, 2019, totaling 36,923 respondents.
- The surveys were conducted face-to-face across Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and South Asia and on the phone in the North America and East Asia.
- Across Europe, the survey was conducted over the phone in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the UK, but face-to-face in Central and Eastern Europe, Italy, Ukraine and Russia.
