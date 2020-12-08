Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Supreme Court rejects GOP effort to overturn Biden win in Pennsylvania

President Trump at a vaccine summit on Dec. 8 Washington, D.C. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up Republicans' attempt to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania.

Why it matters: The GOP request was the first petition to delay or overturn election results on behalf of the Trump campaign to reach the high court.

  • President Trump's ongoing legal fight to invalidate the race results has not gone far, as federal judges in states including Georgia and Michigan have rejected the campaign's unfounded claims of mass voter fraud.
  • Biden's win in Pennsylvania helped cement the final outcome of the 2020 election.

Of note: There were no public dissents released in the court's brief decision.

  • It was Justice Amy Coney Barrett's first case related to the 2020 election.

The bottom line: Tuesday also marks the "safe harbor" deadline for states to count electoral votes, meaning Trump’s legal challenges are now effectively dead.

  • States have until this deadline to settle contests or controversies over the election results. Governors in states where results were contested must issue a certificate describing how any issues or contests were resolved.

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

Go deeper

Axios
Dec 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Georgia recertifies Biden's victory after two recounts

Brad Raffensperger. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recertified the state's election results on Monday, after another recount showed once again that President-elect Joe Biden won the state.

Why it matters: The recertification is the latest blow to Trump's long-shot effort to overturn the election results in Georgia and other states.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Dec 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump tactics to fight election results go local

Former Florida AG Pam Bondi displays a court order granting the Trump campaign more access to vote counting operations in Philadelphia on Nov. 5. Photo: Matt Slocum/AP

President Trump may be leaving the White House on Jan. 20, but his legal challenges and refusal to concede could become far more normal in U.S. politics.

Why it matters: GOP support for his tactics has been far broader than immediately after the election.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Updated Dec 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow