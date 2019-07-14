On migrant detention centers, Trump and Pence say very different things

Driving the news: Pence, alongside other administration officials, visited two immigration facilities Friday, with one housing families and the other housing single adults. While the family facility offered a view of children and parents watching films together and snacking, the male facility reportedly featured drastic overcrowding, stench-inducing heat and men sleeping on concrete floors.

But Trump said the tour was a vindication for the facilities, saying they discredit a New York Times report depicting them as crowded and filthy.

What they're saying: In talking to CNN, Pence put the onus on Congress, saying that the facility "ought to be a very clear message to every American that the time for action is now and the time for Congress to act to end the flow of families that are coming north from Central America to our border is now."

