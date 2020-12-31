Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Trump era drives largest-ever party divide in media trust

Reproduced from Gallup. Chart: Axios Visuals

The gap in trust between Democrats and Republicans in mass media reached an all-time high during the Trump administration, according to an annual Gallup poll.

Why it matters: The divide represents one of the most profound elements of President Trump's legacy.

Over the past four years, Democrats' trust in mass media has grown to a near-record high, while Republicans' has sunk to an all-time low.

  • Just 10% of Republicans polled this year said they have a great deal or fair amount of trust in the media. By comparison, nearly 30% and 36% of Republicans answered the same on average during eight years of the Obama and Bush administrations, respectively.
  • By the end of 2020, there was a 63-point gap between the two parties — the biggest divide since Gallup started conducting the poll in the late 1970s.

The big picture: The long-term erosion of trust in mass media, on either side of the political spectrum, is a clear and alarming signal of polarization in America.

  • It wasn't that long ago when trust in the mass media consistently fell within a ten-point margin between the two parties.
  • While the gap widened slightly during the Bush and Obama administrations, it exploded to a new level over the past four years.

Axios
Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden asks nation for bell ringings, light shows to remember those lost to COVIDMcConnell: "No realistic path to quickly pass" stimulus check increase.
  2. Health: California reports first case of new coronavirus variant.
  3. Vaccine: Pfizer warns "no data" to show single dose of vaccine offers protection after 21 days — China approves state-owned Sinopharm vaccine.
  4. Economy: 19.5 million Americans remain on unemployment at end of 2020.
  5. Poll: America hopes 2021 will be less terrible.
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
3 hours ago - World

Israel to assess Erdoğan's seriousness on normalizing relations

Erdoğan holds up a map of Israel during his speech at the UN General Assembly on Sept. 24, 2019. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan publicly stated last week that he wants to improve relations with Israel, the Israeli government decided to start a low-profile outreach to Turkey in order to determine whether his intentions are sincere, two Israeli officials told me.

Why it matters: Relations between Israel and Turkey, once close allies, started deteriorating in 2008 and have entered a state of ongoing crisis. In 2018, Turkey downgraded its diplomatic relations with Israel after unrest surrounding the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Axios
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

19.5 million Americans remain on unemployment at end of 2020

Food distribution event on Dec. 12 in Orlando. Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

787,000 Americans filed for initial jobless claims last week, a decline of 19,000 from the previous week and 41,000 fewer unemployment claims than economists had projected, according to Labor Department data.

Why it matters: It's the lowest weekly figure this month, but the overall level of economic pain experienced across the U.S. during the holiday season remains astonishingly high. Over 19.5 million Americans are claiming benefits across all unemployment programs to close out the year.

