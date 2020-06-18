2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's fourth NSC Russia director is leaving the White House

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The fourth senior official to handle the Russia portfolio at the White House in three years is leaving his position, creating the potential for more uncertainty months before the U.S. election.

Driving the news: Tom Williams, who had been serving as the acting senior director for European and Russian Affairs at the National Security Council, will be returning to the Pentagon, according to national security adviser Robert O'Brien.

  • "After two years of service detailed to the NSC, Tom Williams is returning to the Pentagon when his detail ends, as is customary," O'Brien said in a statement.

The big picture: Williams is the latest departure in an NSC that has seen unprecedented turmoil and staff turnover.

  • Two of Williams' predecessors handling the Russia brief, Fiona Hill and Tim Morrison, testified in the House impeachment inquiry about President Trump's withholding of aid to Ukraine — as did Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, another official in the Russia directorate.
  • His third predecessor, Andrew Peek, was placed on administrative leave pending a security review, Axios reported in January.
  • Trump is also on his fourth national security adviser, with his first, Michael Flynn, still facing criminal prosecution, and his last, John Bolton, flaming the president in a tell-all that is roiling Washington.

Between the lines: There was internal debate — and concern at the NSC — over Trump's decision to issue a joint declaration with Russian President Vladimir Putin to mark the 75th Anniversary of U.S. and Russian troops meeting in Germany on their way to defeat the Nazis.

  • "The 'Spirit of the Elbe' is an example of how our countries can put aside differences, build trust, and cooperate in pursuit of a greater cause," the statement said.

The bottom line: Fiona Hill recently told the Financial Times of her experience at the National Security Council: “I knew more about what was going on in the Kremlin than what was going on in the White House.”

Eileen Drage O'ReillyAlison Snyder
32 mins ago - Science

The cost of racial disparities in clinical trials

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Black Americans are consistently underrepresented in clinical trials for diseases ranging from diabetes to heart disease to different cancers, despite being disproportionately affected by many of them.

Why it matters: The current COVID-19 pandemic is taking an unequal toll on underrepresented communities. As researchers race to develop treatments, having diverse trial participants is key to creating safe and effective drugs and to understanding how socioeconomic and environmental factors influence diagnosis, treatment and outcome.

Axios
Updated 1 min ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 8,419,828 — Total deaths: 450,835 — Total recoveries — 4,116,394Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 2,181,762 — Total deaths: 118,175 — Total recoveries: 592,191 — Total tested: 24,937,877Map.
  3. Public health: What we know about kids and the coronavirusBlack Americans underrepresented in disease clinical trials.
  4. States: California issues statewide face mask order — Nebraska governor: Counties that require masks in government buildings won't get virus relief — Oklahoma is among the states with the biggest case growth.
  5. 2020: Trump will turn his Tulsa comeback rally into a massive festival.
  6. Business: Companies reap windfalls from stimulus tax breaks.
Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: 63% of Republicans say country is heading in the wrong direction

President Trump at the White House on June 17. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

74% of Americans say the country is heading in the wrong direction, including 63% of Republicans — up from 42% in May, according to a new poll by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Why it matters: President Trump generally enjoys strong approval ratings within the Republican Party, but the state of the country may be eroding some of that support.

