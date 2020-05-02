Trump says he's glad to see Kim Jong-un "well" after dictator reappears in North Korean media
President Trump steps into the northern side of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea on June 30, 2019. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
President Trump said on Saturday that he is glad to see Kim Jong-un "well" and in public, following North Korea's claim on Friday that the dictator made a public appearance at a fertilizer factory.
Why it matters: Kim's reappearance has not been independently verified. North Korea state media released photos of the country's leader allegedly in Suncheon, in a clear rebuttal of claims that Kim is in grave danger.
