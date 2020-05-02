19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he's glad to see Kim Jong-un "well" after dictator reappears in North Korean media

Orion Rummler

President Trump steps into the northern side of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea on June 30, 2019. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said on Saturday that he is glad to see Kim Jong-un "well" and in public, following North Korea's claim on Friday that the dictator made a public appearance at a fertilizer factory.

Why it matters: Kim's reappearance has not been independently verified. North Korea state media released photos of the country's leader allegedly in Suncheon, in a clear rebuttal of claims that Kim is in grave danger.

Former President Bush urges country to unite to overcome the coronavirus

Former President George W. Bush attends the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas ,in October 2019. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Former President George W. Bush called for unity in the country's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, in a video published Saturday on Twitter.

The big picture: The crisis has incited clashes between states and the federal government as well as between Democrats and Republicans, as governors decide how to exit stay-at-home orders and Congress passes trillion-dollar stimulus packages to stanch unemployment levels that could exceed those of the Great Depression.

Trump moves to replace HHS watchdog, following report on medical shortages

President Trump at the White House on May 1. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump moved on Friday evening to replace the Health and Human Services watchdog, nominating assistant U.S. attorney Jason Weida for the role.

Why it matters: The current HHS inspector general, Christi Grimm, released a report last month that identified severe shortages of medical supplies in hospitals around the country as they battle the novel coronavirus, contradicting Trump's assertion of adequate supplies, the New York Times reports.

