44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to nominate Chris Liddell for top OECD job

President Trump and Chris Liddell hold up a chart. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg boa Getty Images

President Trump announced Wednesday night he plans to nominate as secretary-general of the OECD Chris Liddell, assistant to the president and deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination at the White House.

What they're saying: The White House said in an emailed statement that the New Zealand-born Liddell "will draw upon decades of executive-level experience in the public and private sector to lead the OECD as it navigates post-COVID challenges."

Rebecca Falconer
Sep 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Melania Trump used private email accounts in the White House, ex-aide tells WashPost

First lady Melania Trump addresses the Republican National Convention fat the White House on Aug. 25. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump "regularly" used private email accounts while in the White House, her former adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff alleged to the Washington Post in an interview published Tuesday night.

Why it matters: President Trump made the FBI investigation into 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's private emails and server a major focus of his first presidential campaign and has continued to raise the issue during his re-election bid.

Axios
Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 25,938,122 — Total deaths: 861,679 — Total recoveries: 17,213,275Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 6,113,359 — Total deaths: 185,707 — Total recoveries: 2,231,757 — Total tests: 79,646,008Map.
  3. Vaccine: CDC requests states ready COVID-19 vaccine distribution by November.
  4. Health: America's botched coronavirus response foretells a dark future — Analysis: Steroid treatment reduced deaths for seriously ill COVID-19 patients
  5. Business: United Airlines halves planned layoffs to 16,370 — Ford to cut 1,400 white-collar jobs in North America with voluntary buyouts.
  6. Politics: Pelosi says she fell for "setup" by visiting hair salon during COVID restrictions.
Rebecca Falconer
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Demonstrators protest death of Black man restrained by police in N.Y.

Dozens of demonstrators in Rochester, New York, were protesting into the night Wednesday over the death of a Black man who died after police put a "hood over his head," per the New York Times.

Driving the news: New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office was investigating the March 30 death of Daniel Prude. His life support was switched off seven days after the Rochester incident during which his face was pushed into the pavement for two minutes, per the NYT. Officers detained him after his brother called to say he was having a "mental health issue," per CBS.

