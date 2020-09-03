Trump to nominate Chris Liddell for top OECD job

President Trump announced Wednesday night he plans to nominate as secretary-general of the OECD Chris Liddell, assistant to the president and deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination at the White House.

What they're saying: The White House said in an emailed statement that the New Zealand-born Liddell "will draw upon decades of executive-level experience in the public and private sector to lead the OECD as it navigates post-COVID challenges."