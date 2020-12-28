Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Trump's favorite paper turns its back on him

Courtesy New York Post

President Trump personally fed the N.Y. Post's "Page Six" when he lived in Manhattan, and reached for that Post first once he moved to Washington. Rupert Murdoch — co-chair of Fox Corp. and executive chair of News Corp, which includes the Post — became a Trump confidant.

Where it stands: Murdoch had grown exasperated with Trump before the election, and now it's divorce. The Post, which endorsed Trump, says in an editorial that Trump is "cheering for an undemocratic coup" with his efforts to overturn the election he lost.

What they're saying: "You had every right to investigate the election. But let’s be clear: Those efforts have found nothing," the article reads.

We understand, Mr. President, that you’re angry that you lost. But to continue down this road is ruinous. We offer this as a newspaper that endorsed you, that supported you: If you want to cement your influence, even set the stage for a future return, you must channel your fury into something more productive.
If you insist on spending your final days in office threatening to burn it all down, that will be how you are remembered. Not as a revolutionary, but as the anarchist holding the match.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

"Too many people are relying on this": Lawmakers urge Trump to sign COVID relief bill

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Several lawmakers on Sunday railed against President Trump and demanded he sign the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and $1.4 trillion government funding measure passed by Congress last week.

Why it matters: Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans lapsed overnight, and the federal government may be forced to shut down this week if Trump does not sign the measure.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
7 mins ago - Economy & Business

TSA screens highest number of travelers since pandemic began

Passengers walk through a crowded terminal at Dulles International airport in Virginia on Dec. 27, 2020. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The Transportation Security Administration screened 1,284,599 people at airport checkpoints around the U.S. on Sunday, according to agency data.

Why it matters: It's the highest number of travelers the TSA has recorded since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Five trends that will shape America in 2021

President-elect Biden will spend 2021 trying to return America to what he considers a more normal time, while President Trump tries to lock down control of the GOP — all at a time when misinformation and alternate narratives get even worse.

  • Here are five of the biggest storylines that will shape America next year, according to Axios experts — from politics to business, technology and media.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

