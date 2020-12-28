Courtesy New York Post

President Trump personally fed the N.Y. Post's "Page Six" when he lived in Manhattan, and reached for that Post first once he moved to Washington. Rupert Murdoch — co-chair of Fox Corp. and executive chair of News Corp, which includes the Post — became a Trump confidant.

Where it stands: Murdoch had grown exasperated with Trump before the election, and now it's divorce. The Post, which endorsed Trump, says in an editorial that Trump is "cheering for an undemocratic coup" with his efforts to overturn the election he lost.

What they're saying: "You had every right to investigate the election. But let’s be clear: Those efforts have found nothing," the article reads.

We understand, Mr. President, that you’re angry that you lost. But to continue down this road is ruinous. We offer this as a newspaper that endorsed you, that supported you: If you want to cement your influence, even set the stage for a future return, you must channel your fury into something more productive.

If you insist on spending your final days in office threatening to burn it all down, that will be how you are remembered. Not as a revolutionary, but as the anarchist holding the match.