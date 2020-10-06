1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump administration announces new H-1B visa restrictions

Kenneth Cuccinelli, senior official performing the duties of the deputy secretary for DHS. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/Pool

The Trump administration announced new, long-anticipated restrictions for the H-1B high-skilled visa program on Tuesday, some of which will go into effect this week.

Why it matters: The rules are "far and away, one of the most significant reforms made to the H-1B program in the past 20 years," Deputy Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella told reporters on a call.

Between the lines: The rule from the Department of Labor, which will go into effect Thursday morning, will change how much employers will be required to pay foreign workers they hire on H-1B visas, forcing them to pay workers more.

  • The DHS rule will narrow the kinds of jobs or "specialty occupations" H-1B visa holders can be hired for and increase scrutiny for third-party outsourcing companies that rely on hiring H-1B workers.
  • DHS said in a release that its rule will require "companies to make 'real' offers to 'real employees,' by closing loopholes and preventing the displacement of the American worker." This rule will go into effect 60 days after it is published in the Federal Register.

What they're saying: "The DHS rule will affect over one-third of the H-1B petitions," Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli told reporters. "I cannot overstate how big a deal this is."

What to watch: The administration is likely to face lawsuits over the way they're rolling out these new regulations. "Given the benefit to Americans, we're willing to live with that risk. Obviously the president is," a senior administration official said.

Alayna TreeneZachary Basu
Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he will not negotiate on COVID relief until after election

Photo:Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he has instructed his representatives to stop negotiating with House Democrats on coronavirus relief until after the election, accusing Speaker Nancy Pelosi of "not negotiating in good faith."

Why it matters: The failure to deliver desperately needed aid to Americans was seen as a problem for both parties, which both thought they would be unable to reach a compromise before the election.. Trump has now made it a White House decision to end negotiations.

Axios
Updated 41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 35,601,426 — Total deaths: 1,046,101 — Total recoveries: 24,805,069Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 7,474,312 — Total deaths: 210,464 — Total recoveries: 2,935,142 — Total tests: 108,831,465Map.
  3. Politics: White House physician says Trump reports no COVID-19 symptoms — Top military leaders in quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure — Surgeon General faces coronavirus citation for being in a park.
  4. Misinformation: Facebook, Twitter take action against Trump post calling COVID less deadly than the flu.
  5. Business: Fed chair Powell warns of economic recovery "slog"
  6. Cities: D.C. reports most new COVID cases since June amid White House outbreak.
Barak Ravid
1 hour ago - World

UAE foreign minister visits Holocaust memorial with Israeli counterpart

From L-R: Ashkenazi, Maas and bin Zayed. Photo: Michele Tantussi-Pool/Getty Images

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed visited the Holocaust memorial in Berlin on Tuesday with his German and Israeli counterparts, a significant public gesture that comes two weeks after the signing of a normalization deal with Israel.

Why it matters: Bin Zayed is one of the first senior Arab officials to ever visit a Holocaust memorial.

