Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

House passes defense spending bill with veto-proof majority despite Trump opposition

President Trump in the Oval Office on Dec. 7. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

The House voted 335-78 on Tuesday to pass the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which authorizes a must-pass $740 million budget for defense spending.

Why it matters: The vote was a veto-proof majority. But it remains unclear whether the same number of Republican would vote to override a presidential veto.

  • The large number of GOP votes shows how strong the bipartisan support is for this legislation, which has passed every year without fail for more than half a century.
  • President Trump has repeatedly foreshadowed a veto of the bill this year, demanding that Congress repeal a federal law that protects social media sites from legal liability.
  • Trump's opposition also grew after an amendment was added to rename 10 military bases that referenced the Confederacy.
  • Most lawmakers have said they expect they have the votes to override a potential veto if Trump follows through with his warning.

Details: The bill also provides a pay raise for troops and would give paid parental leave for federal employees.

  • The Elijah Cummings Federal Employee Anti-Discrimination Act — which would require federal agencies to create equal employment opportunity programs and protect workers from retaliation — is also included.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Alayna Treene: Trump is still threatening to veto the defense spending bill, but it has strong bipartisan support. Most lawmakers hope that Trump's veto threats are hollow and that he'll cave once both chambers pass the bill with significant Republican support.

  • Republican lawmakers also believe they have the votes to override a veto if needed.

What to watch: Although he said he would support the defense spending bill, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday that he would not override a presidential veto — putting him at odds with other top GOP members, including Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo).

Go deeper

Margaret Harding McGillAshley Gold
13 hours ago - Technology

Congress' year-end parting shots at Big Tech

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As Congress rushes to pass giant year-end funding bills, some members are taking last shots at the tech industry's giants by tacking on a range of measures the industry opposes.

The big picture: These funding bills are a favorite vehicle for advancing causes unrelated to government spending. This year, beating up on tech companies is a popular one — not just with Congress but with President Trump, who has campaigned relentlessly for legislators to use a must-pass defense spending bill to repeal a key tech-industry liability protection.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Hospitals consider which workers to vaccinate first.
  2. Politics: West Wing fears COVID spread after Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis attends White House party — Why Congress is doubling down on the Paycheck Protection Program — Biden prioritizing schools, teachers in coronavirus playbook.
  3. Vaccine: Study confirms AstraZeneca's vaccine is moderately effective — FDA review of Pfizer vaccine clears way for emergency authorization — Most Americans don't trust social media on COVID vaccine info.
  4. World: U.K. begins first Pfizer vaccinations — Trudeau says "first Canadians will be vaccinated next week" if regulators OK Pfizer doses.
  5. Business: The "central bank of central banks" warns asset prices are disconnected from reality.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

DoorDash reportedly valued at $39 billion in IPO

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Restaurant meal delivery company DoorDash on Tuesday evening raised $ 3.4 billion in its initial public offering, according to CNBC, and will begin trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol DASH.

By the numbers: DoorDash priced at $102 per share, versus its upwardly revised range of $90-$95 per share, giving it a fully diluted valuation of around $39 billion. Its last private market valuation was $16 billion, secured over the summer.

Go deeper: DoorDash CEO on the employees vs. contractors debate