43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate passes defense bill despite Trump's veto threats

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

The Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act on Thursday on an 86-14 vote.

Why it matters: An amendment to the act calls for 10 military bases honoring the Confederacy to be renamed, which President Trump greatly opposes, per the Wall Street Journal. Trump previously threatened to veto the measure if it passed with the provision.

  • Despite Trump's veto threats, the House and Senate both moved forward with measures that included the provision.

Details: The act also guarantees a 3% pay raise for troops, $740 billion for national-security programs in the fiscal year 2021, and $44 million for coronavirus vaccines and biotechnology research.

What's next: Members of the House and Senate will meet to reconcile their versions of the bill, which will then have to pass both chambers before heading to Trump's desk.

Marisa Fernandez
25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

OIG to review "use of force" against protesters in Portland and D.C.

Federal officers fire tear gas and rubber bullets at the demonstrators in Portland, Ore., on July 21. Photo: John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said Thursday his office will launch an investigation into federal agents' "use of force" in Portland and the clearing of peaceful protestors in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., including the use of chemical agents.

Why it matters: Demonstrations in Portland against police use of force have continued in the city for more than 50 days. President Trump has threatened to send federal law enforcement into other cities run by Democrats.

Axios
31 mins ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 4 million

Nurse Maritza Perez gives a COVID-19 test in Anaheim, California, in July 9. Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The number of U.S. coronavirus cases exceeded 4 million on Thursday, Johns Hopkins data illustrates.

Why it matters: President Trump is pushing to reopen schools and return the U.S. economy to pre-pandemic normalcy. But infection numbers are rising and coronavirus hospitalizations have surged nationwide, adding to the pressure of a health care system that's been under immense strain for months. More than 143,000 Americans have died to date from COVID-19.

Go deeper: In photos: Life in the era of the coronavirus pandemic

Alison Snyder
57 mins ago - Science

The confounding range of COVID-19 symptoms

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The wide-ranging symptoms and many manifestations of COVID-19 are complicating efforts to treat the disease and stop its spread.

The big picture: There are very few diseases that everyone experiences the same. But the patterns of disease with COVID-19 are unusual compared to other recent pandemics, and it could usher in a new framework for thinking about disease.

