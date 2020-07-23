Senate passes defense bill despite Trump's veto threats

The Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act on Thursday on an 86-14 vote.

Why it matters: An amendment to the act calls for 10 military bases honoring the Confederacy to be renamed, which President Trump greatly opposes, per the Wall Street Journal. Trump previously threatened to veto the measure if it passed with the provision.

Despite Trump's veto threats, the House and Senate both moved forward with measures that included the provision.

Details: The act also guarantees a 3% pay raise for troops, $740 billion for national-security programs in the fiscal year 2021, and $44 million for coronavirus vaccines and biotechnology research.

What's next: Members of the House and Senate will meet to reconcile their versions of the bill, which will then have to pass both chambers before heading to Trump's desk.