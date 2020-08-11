6 mins ago - Sports

Trump on the NBA: "The way they bowed to China is a disgrace"

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump criticized the NBA's ties to China during a Fox Sports Radio interview on Tuesday, saying, "The way they catered to China, the way they bowed to China, is a disgrace."

Why it matters: China is one of the biggest international markets for the NBA, and its attempts to balance those business interests alongside criticism of the Chinese Communist Party's human rights abuses has been a flashpoint for the league in recent months.

  • Players this season were permitted to wear social justice messages on their jerseys, including "Black Lives Matter," but messaging about China was strictly prohibited, drawing a rebuke from Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

The big picture: Trump also again criticized NBA players kneeling for the national anthem in protest of racial inequality, calling them "very, very nasty and, frankly, very dumb."

  • The president called NBA players "disgraceful" last week for kneeling during the anthem.
  • NBA star LeBron James responded: "I can sit here and speak for all of us that love the game of basketball, we could care less."
  • Trump also had harsh words for the NFL's anthem protests: "If they don't stand for the national anthem, I hope they don't open."

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Aug 10, 2020 - World

China announces retaliatory sanctions on Rubio, Cruz and other U.S. officials

Photos: Graeme Jennings/Pool/Getty Images; Al Drago/Pool/Getty Images

China's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that it's imposing sanctions on Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), along with nine other Americans, per Bloomberg.

Why it matters: It's a direct response to similar actions by the U.S. that included the Trump administration placing sanctions on officials Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam last Friday over Beijing's encroachment of the Asian financial hub's s autonomy.

Kendall Baker
Aug 10, 2020 - Sports

The college football season is on the brink

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Power 5 commissioners held an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the growing concern that fall sports can't be played because of COVID-19.

Driving the news: The Mid-American Conference on Saturday became the first FBS league to postpone fall sports and move them to the spring, and there are rumblings that Power 5 conferences are ready to follow suit.

Dion Rabouin
59 mins ago - Economy & Business

The hard seltzer wars are heating up

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Competition in the hard seltzer market is heating up in the closing weeks of summer, as big companies like Constellation Brands, AB InBev and Molson Coors have entered the market and Coca-Cola is poised to join the fray in 2021.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has increased alcohol sales overall and hard seltzers are exploding in popularity and look to have staying power, boasting record high sales in recent weeks.

