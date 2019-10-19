President Trump tweeted a video on Friday that falsely accused Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) of being a "Democrat secret asset" who aimed to "infiltrate Trump's administration as Secretary of State."

The backdrop: Romney is one of many congressional Republicans who have rebuked the president over his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria in preparation for Turkey's military offensive into the region. Romney said on Senate floor Thursday: "What we have done to the Kurds will stand as a blood stain in the annals of American history."