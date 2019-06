The exchange:

CHUCK TODD: Speaking of driving people crazy, when you were asked about Mike Pence in 2024 and you, and you, and you paused a minute about endorsing him as your successor, that got a lot of people going, "Is Mike Pence 100% on your ticket in 2020?"

TRUMP: Well, look, look -- 100%, yes.

TODD: 100%?

TRUMP: Oh yeah.

TODD: There is no wiggle room?

TRUMP: He's been, he’s been a terrific vice president. He's my friend and --

TODD: Ok.

TRUMP: -- a lot of things. No. Zero. Zero.

TODD: So why'd you hesitate in endorsing him in being, succeeding you?

TRUMP: Because it was a surprise question.

TODD: You hadn’t thought about it?

TRUMP: I mean, you know, I’m not even thinking of it. It's so far out. I mean, It's so far out. That would be the only reason. Now what happens in 2024? I don't know that Mike is going to run. I don't know who's running or anything else.