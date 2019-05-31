Trump's Mexico tariff tweet further accelerated expectations of interest rate cuts from the Fed this year.

What's happening: Early Friday morning, Fed fund futures prices showed the chances of the Fed not cutting U.S. interest rates by its Dec. 11 meeting had fallen below 10%, with the probability of cutting rates at least 2 times rising to 61%, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

The likelihood of 2 rate cuts or more was just 25% on April 30.

Fed Chair Jay Powell and other policymakers have said the central bank does not plan to cut rates even once in 2019.

What they're saying: "The story here is that market participants anticipate the Fed will need to cut rates to maintain the [economic] expansion," University of Oregon economics professor Tim Duy wrote early Friday morning.

"The Fed has so far resisted this story, but the odds favor them moving in this direction. The simple fact is that the Fed reacts systematically to a changing forecast. Financial markets are signaling the the growth forecast will worsen enough, or that the risks to the growth forecast will become sufficiently one-sided, that the Fed will have to act."

Flashback: Two rate cuts, or a reduction of the Fed funds rate by 50 basis points, is exactly what Trump's economic adviser Larry Kudlow told me the White House wanted back in March.

