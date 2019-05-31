The market did not take Trump's Mexico tweet well.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Felix Salmon: Strategically, it makes zero sense for the U.S. to enter a two-front trade war, engaging Mexico even as the confrontation with China is reaching a boiling point. China and Mexico are 2 of America's 3 largest trading partners. To start trade wars with both of them is a declaration of isolationism not seen since 1945.