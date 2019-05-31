In a toned-down and largely peaceable two-page letter, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) wrote to President Trump that he disagreed with his decision to add 5% blanket tariffs to all Mexican goods.

Details: "With all due respect, although you have the right to express it, 'America First' is a fallacy because until the end of times, even beyond national borders, justice and universal fraternity will prevail," AMLO wrote.