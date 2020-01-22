Stories

Trump meets with Apple's Cook and other tech execs in Davos

President Trump at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos.
Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump met with about three dozen tech leaders for about half an hour in Davos on Wednesday morning, discussing education and the economy.

Why it matters: Apple CEO Tim Cook — who is tussling with the administration over law enforcement access to encrypted iPhones — delivered brief remarks, sources tell Axios. That suggests the controversy has strained their relationship, but not yet wrecked it.

The big picture: Trump and Cook have managed to work together despite disagreements on issues ranging from immigration to LGBTQ issues, as well as Apple's strong interest in avoiding tariffs.

Details: Also speaking at the event was IBM chief Ginni Rometty, who has shared a close relationship with the administration. Both Rometty and Cook spoke on expanding access to skills training, an area of common interest to the industry and White House.

