President Trump slashed Medicaid funding for Puerto Rico during budget negotiations on a federal spending deal put forth in Congress this week, Politico reports.

Why it matters: Puerto Rico is now slated to receive $5.7 billion in Medicaid funds over two years, rather than $12 billion over four years earmarked by a House subcommittee. The island's Medicaid program has been consistently on the brink of nonexistence and relying on short-term funding extensions.