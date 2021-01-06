Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Scoop: Trump schedules more medal ceremonies

President Trump awards the Medal of Freedom to golfer Tiger Woods in May 2019. This week he will award it to three more athletes. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump will award three athletes the Medal of Freedom on Thursday, including a posthumous award to two-time Olympic gold medalist Babe Zaharias, according to White House officials.

Why it matters: The ceremony is part of Trump's final awards spree in the remaining days of his presidency. On Monday, he awarded the Medal of Freedom to House Republican Devin Nunes (R-Calif.). He's scheduled to dole out the same honor to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) next week.

Details: On Thursday, Trump will also award the Medal of Freedom to golfers Annika Sörenstam and Gary Player. They were previously announced as recipients in March, but the ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Beyond her gold medals, awarded for feats in track and field at the 1932 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Zaharias was a professional golfer and won 10 LPGA major championships.

Worth noting: Of the 18 Medals of Freedom previously awarded by Trump, only one recipient has been a woman.

Alayna TreeneJonathan Swan
Jan 4, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump to give Reps. Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes Presidential Medal of Freedom

Republican Reps. Jim Jordan (L) and Devin Nunes at Congress. Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump is expected to give Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) the Presidential Medal of Freedom, three sources familiar with the plans tell Axios.

Why it matters: These key Trump allies both played crucial roles during Trump's impeachment hearings. Nunes, who's expected to get his medal Monday, launched a fierce attack on Democrats at Trump's impeachment hearing that helped set the stage for the GOP argument that it was partisan and unfair and an extension of the 2016 Russia investigation.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
38 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Judge allows contested Arctic lease sale to proceed

The Narrows from Schrader to Peters Lake in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A federal judge on Tuesday denied a bid to thwart the Interior Department's plan to sell oil drilling leases in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Why it matters: District court judge Sharon Gleason's ruling clears the way for the Interior Department to unseal bids tomorrow for drilling rights in the region.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Rahm's power tips

Then-White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel walks behind President Obama as they prepare to leave Washington for Chicago in August 2010. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

This week is all about power. Power in the Senate. Power in the White House.

Why it matters: If there's a currency in this town, it's power, so we asked several former Washington power brokers to give us their best tips for new members of Congress — as well as a certain incoming president.

