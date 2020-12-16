"People are angry!": Trump turns on McConnell for congratulating Biden

President Trump on Wednesday appeared to express indignation at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), one of his closest political allies, after the Kentucky senator finally congratulated President-elect Joe Biden for winning the election.

Driving the news: The president shared a Daily Mail article headlined, "Trump's allies slam Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden," in a tweet early Wednesday.

"Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot). Too soon to give up. Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!" Trump wrote in the post.

The backdrop: McConnell on Tuesday addressed Joe Biden as president-elect for the first time, congratulating him on prevailing in the Electoral College in a speech on the Senate floor. He then privately warned GOP senators not to participate in efforts to object to certifying Biden's win in Congress.

