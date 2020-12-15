McConnell urges Republicans not to contest Biden win on Jan. 6

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his leadership team urged fellow Republicans on a conference call today not to participate in any efforts to object to certifying Joe Biden's presidential election win in the Jan. 6 joint session, two sources on the call tell Axios.

Why it matters: This is about politics as much as about doing the right thing. McConnell expressed concern about such a vote, because the GOP would have to vote it down — something that could damage incumbents up for re-election in 2022.

Sens. Roy Blunt and John Thune joined McConnell in making the case to colleagues today during a private caucus lunch.

What they're saying: McConnell said "there's zero sentiment" for an objection, according to sources.

“It would be great if there were no members that took up that issue,” Thune added.

The request comes a day after the Electoral College formalized Biden's win and hours after McConnell addressed Biden as "President-elect" in a speech on the Senate floor.

