McConnell urges Republicans not to contest Biden win on Jan. 6

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his leadership team urged fellow Republicans on a conference call today not to participate in any efforts to object to certifying Joe Biden's presidential election win in the Jan. 6 joint session, two sources on the call tell Axios.

Why it matters: This is about politics as much as about doing the right thing. McConnell expressed concern about such a vote, because the GOP would have to vote it down — something that could damage incumbents up for re-election in 2022.

  • Sens. Roy Blunt and John Thune joined McConnell in making the case to colleagues today during a private caucus lunch.

What they're saying: McConnell said "there's zero sentiment" for an objection, according to sources.

  • “It would be great if there were no members that took up that issue,” Thune added.
  • The request comes a day after the Electoral College formalized Biden's win and hours after McConnell addressed Biden as "President-elect" in a speech on the Senate floor.

Some House Republicans plan last ditch challenge to election results during Electoral College tally.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell congratulates Joe Biden on becoming president-elect

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) officially addressed Joe Biden as president-elect on Tuesday, saying in a speech on the Senate floor: "The Electoral College has spoken."

Why it matters: McConnell is the most prominent Republican to concede that President Trump lost the November election and congratulate Biden on his victory.

Shawna Chen
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The Republicans who acknowledged Biden's win after the Electoral College vote

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is the latest Republican to accept Joe Biden as president-elect after the Electoral College affirmed his election victory on Monday.

Why it matters: Many GOP lawmakers have for weeks refused to accept Biden's win, highlighting President Trump's influence over the party, even as his efforts to overthrow the election based on false allegations of widespread voter fraud proved unsuccessful.

Ursula Perano
Updated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says "democracy prevailed" after Electoral College formalizes his win

Photo: Drew Angerer via Getty

President-elect Joe Biden emphasized unity in a speech on Monday evening as the Electoral College finished its formal voting process, handing him a solid 306 electoral votes to confirm his win.

What they're saying: "The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic — or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame," Biden said.

