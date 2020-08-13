Reporter to Trump: "Do you regret all of the lying you have done to the American people?"

S.V. Dáte, a White House reporter for HuffPost, asked President Trump at a briefing Thursday if he regrets "all of the lying" he has done "to the American people" over the last three and a half years.

Why it matters: The Washington Post fact-checker finds that Trump has made over 20,000 false or misleading claims throughout his presidency. Trump, who has rarely been confronted directly with claims that he has lied, paused for a moment before moving on to another reporter without answering the question.

The exchange:

REPORTER: "Mr. President, after three and a half years, do you regret at all, all the lying you've done to the American people?"

TRUMP: "All the what?"

REPORTER: "All the lying. All the dishonesties."

TRUMP: "And who is that?"

REPORTER: "You have done."