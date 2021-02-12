Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Inside Trump's impeachment defense

Trump defense attorneys Bruce Castor (left) and Michael van der Veen. Photo: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Donald Trump's legal defense will focus entirely on process, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The attorneys representing the former president know it's fruitless to continue defending his actions preceding the Capitol attack. Instead, they'll say none of that matters because the trial itself is unconstitutional — an argument many Republican senators are ready to embrace.

  • The House impeachment managers homed in Thursday on how Trump repeatedly encouraged violence among his supporters and how it affected not just lawmakers but the largely minority support staff who care for and protect them in the Capitol.

What we're hearing: Trump's lawyers will focus on four key points about the impeachment:

  1. It’s unconstitutional. They'll say removal is the requirement for impeachment, and Democrats cannot satisfy that requirement for someone who's already out of office.
  2. No due process. It was "impeachment by reflex," and the article of impeachment was hastily drafted before a thorough investigation took place.
  3. Violates First Amendment. President Trump's speech at the pre-riot rally doesn't meet "the Brandenburg test" — referring to Brandenberg v. Ohio — stating that any violence advocated by a speaker must be intended, likely and imminent.
  4. Won’t unify the country. The entire trial goes against President Biden's core campaign promise, and Democrats are further exacerbating the divisions in the country.

Beyond words: Similar to the prosecution, Trump's lawyers also plan to rely heavily on video, though theirs will be far less graphic and emotionally triggering.

  • They plan to show video of the certification process surrounding the 2016 election, when a handful of Democrats — including Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager — objected to the Electoral College results making Trump president.
  • Of note: Then-Vice President Biden definitively told the Democratic objectors: "It is over."

The defense also will show video of Trump telling his supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally to "peacefully and patriotically" make their way to the Capitol — something they plan to reiterate throughout their presentation.

Alternate timeline: In addition, Trump's team will point to a series of facts showing the pre-riot rally had been planned, something House managers did for different reasons.

  • They'll explain how, three days earlier, the Pentagon asked Capitol Police if it needed help from the National Guard but they declined. They also offered FBI agents as the mob breached the Capitol yet the police ostensibly turned them down.
  • They'll point to how pipe bombs were placed before the speech.
  • This evidence, the defense will say, shows Trump's words at the rally did not directly incite the attack.

What they're saying: "The one thing the House impeachment managers did add into the argument yesterday was that groups of people were preparing for weeks to assault the Capitol, which I think hurts their argument," Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) told reporters Thursday.

  • "Once again, the issue for most of us is are you asking us to do something that we simply don't have the capability of doing because the Constitution does not give us that tool with regard to a private citizen," Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) told reporters.

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneUrsula PeranoZachary Basu
Updated Feb 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Impeachment trial recap, day 2: House managers air unseen riot footage

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Trump on January 6. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

House impeachment managers began presenting their prosecution of former President Trump on Wednesday, laying out their evidence — including previously unseen Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection — before a divided Senate.

The big picture: One by one, managers detailed how Trump laid the groundwork for his supporters to believe "the big lie" — that the election would be stolen — for months leading up to the attack. Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) called Trump's false claims "the drumbeat being used to inspire, instigate, and ignite them," stressing that the incitement didn't just begin with the president's speech on Jan. 6.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneUrsula Perano
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment trial recap, day 3: House managers rest case, urging Senate to convict

Security forces respond with tear gas after Trump's supporters breached the Capitol security. Photo: Probal Rashid/Getty Images

House impeachment managers wrapped up their case against Donald Trump on Thursday by driving home the evidence they believe shows the former president committed the impeachable offense of "incitement of insurrection."

The big picture: House managers closed their final day with words and footage of the rioters at the U.S. Capitol, arguing that the siege was carried out at the direction of the former president. They warned that Trump could incite violence again if he is not barred from holding office.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneZachary BasuKadia Goba
Updated Feb 9, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Impeachment trial recap, day 1: Senate votes trial is constitutional

The impeachment trial for former President Trump kicked off in the Senate on Tuesday, beginning with debate over the constitutionality of the House prosecuting a president who has already left office.

The bottom line: After four hours of arguments by each side, the Senate affirmed by a vote of 56-44 that it is constitutional to try a former president.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow