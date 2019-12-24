President Trump on Tuesday at his Mara-a-Lago estate in Florida lashed out against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats involved in his impeachment after exchanging holiday greetings with soldiers stationed around the globe, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: Trump said Pelosi "hates the Republican Party," and "all of the people who voted for me and the Republican Party" in the 2016 elections. He said the speaker is "doing a tremendous disservice to the country" for impeaching him.

