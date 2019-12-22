More than 99% of the Trump campaign's TV ads this year discussed impeachment, as tallied by the nonpartisan Wesleyan Media Project. Over the past three months, the Trump campaign talked impeachment in 4,594 television ads, costing $4.4 million.
Why it matters: This is a vivid new illustration of the alacrity with which the Trump campaign is embracing the stain of impeachment to raise money, rev up the base and try to build a head of steam against whoever emerges as the Democratic nominee.
- The Trump campaign declined to comment.
The tally covers national cable and broadcast TV between Jan. 5 and Dec. 14.
- 99.2% of Trump's 2019 ads were about impeachment, according to Wesleyan, which issued the report in partnership with the Center for Responsive Politics.
- What about the other .8%? "Between the start of the year and October, he aired just 36 ads on broadcast television or national cable, none of them mentioning the prospect of impeachment," the report says.
