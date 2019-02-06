Trump announces late February summit with Kim Jong-un

President Trump said in his State of the Union address Tuesday that his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be held on Feb. 27 and 28 in Vietnam.

The big picture: After the two leaders' historic summit in Singapore last June, Trump insisted that Kim had committed to "complete" denuclearization. On Tuesday, Trump claimed "nuclear testing has stopped, and there has not been a missile launch in more than 15 months." But satellite images show North Korea has been expanding certain missile bases, and testimony from Trump's own senior intelligence officials suggests it's unlikely that North Korea will completely give up its nuclear weapons and production capabilities.

Go deeper: U.S.-North Korea talks aim for increasingly unlikely denuclearization