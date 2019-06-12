Trump judicial nominee withdraws after Republican opposition: Reports



President Trump's judicial nominee Michael Bogren is withdrawing from consideration following a Republican backlash over his record, the Detroit News first reported on Tuesday.

Details: The Michigan attorney was nominated to the district court for the state's Western District, but Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Josh Hawley (R-Miss.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), who sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee, opposed the move, Politico also reported.

Why it matters: It's unusual for Trump to face opposition against his judicial nominees in the Republican-controlled Senate. Bogren was accused by the senators of being hostile toward religion and comparing Catholic beliefs to those of the Ku Klux Klan, according to the Detroit news.