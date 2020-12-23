Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Trump endorses primary challenge against Senate GOP whip John Thune

Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Cal/POOLl via Getty

President Trump backed a 2022 challenge to Senate whip John Thune (R-S.D.) on Tuesday, tweeting that his political career will be "over" and calling Thune a "RINO" — Republican in name only.

Why it matters: As the end of his term nears, the president has turned on virtually everyone around him. Tuesday’s tweet reflects his last bid for power as he attempts to cling to his presidency.

Driving the news: Trump claimed Senate Republicans would be "down 8 seats" without his support in the last election. Singling out Thune, whom he nicknamed "Mitch's boy," Trump said "South Dakota doesn’t like weakness.”

  • Trump’s comments come one day after Thune told Bloomberg that the president’s efforts to overturn election results were "going down like a shot dog."
  • Thune and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have both urged Republicans not to object to certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win in the Jan. 6 joint session.

Jonathan Swan
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump trashes McConnell to fellow Republicans

Photo: Xinhua/Ting Shen via Getty Images

President Trump lashed out at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday night for acknowledging Joe Biden won the election, sending a slide to Republican lawmakers taking credit for saving McConnell's career with a tweet and robocall.

Why it matters: It's an extraordinary broadside against McConnell by the sitting president and most popular Republican in the party, ahead of a crucial runoff election in Georgia on Jan. 5 that will determine control of the Senate.

Jonathan Swan
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump turns on everyone

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump, in his final days, is turning bitterly on virtually every person around him, griping about anyone who refuses to indulge conspiracy theories or hopeless bids to overturn the election, several top officials tell Axios.

The latest: Targets of his outrage include Vice President Pence, chief of staff Mark Meadows, White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Secretary of State Pompeo and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Axios
Updated 48 mins ago - Health

Trump asks Congress to increase stimulus payments

A screenshot of President Trump making the announcement. Photo: President Trump/Twitter

President Trump indicated in a video Tuesday evening that he won't sign the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and $1.4 trillion government funding measure passed by Congress if it's not amended to increase stimulus payments.

Why it matters: The surprise announcement could delay desperately needed aid for millions of Americans if Trump decides not to sign the package as it stands. It also risks a government shutdown on Dec. 28.

