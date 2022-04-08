Pro-Trump organizer Ali Alexander has agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department's investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the New York Times reported Friday.

Why it matters: Alexander, who was connected to permit applications for the "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the Capitol attack, claimed to have been in communication with the White House and Congress members about events planned to coincide with the certification of the 2020 election, according to the Jan. 6 select committee, which subpoenaed him in October.

Leading up to Jan. 6, Alexander "made repeated reference during Stop-the-Steal-sponsored events to the possible use of violence to achieve the organization’s goals," the select committee said in an October release.

Details: Alexander told the Times through a lawyer Friday that a federal grand jury recently subpoenaed him for information on several groups of people linked to pro-Trump rallies in D.C. after the 2020 election.

He said he is taking "a cooperative posture" with the DOJ but was unsure whether he could offer useful information. He also disavowed the violence that took place on Jan. 6, per the Times.

Alexander's cooperation could offer insight into the White House officials and lawmakers who may have been involved in the attempt to block the certification of President Biden's win.

The subpoena delivered to him is an "indication that the inquiry could reach into the Trump administration and its allies in Congress," the Times notes.

Worth noting: Alexander voluntarily sat for a deposition with the House committee in December and handed over documents related to its investigation.