Israel signs normalization deals with UAE and Bahrain at White House ceremony

President Trump presided over U.S.-brokered normalization agreements between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates at the White House on Tuesday, cementing formal diplomatic ties between the countries through deals with few public details.

Why it matters: "The last Arab state to make peace with Israel was Jordan, in 1994. Egypt was the first, in 1979. The agreement is also significant for relegating the Palestinians to the sidelines," WashPost reports.

What they're saying: “We’re here this afternoon to change the course of history,” Trump said on the White House South Lawn. “After decades of division and conflict, we mark the dawn of a new Middle East."

  • Netanyahu: "Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. President, this day is a pivot of history. It heralds a new dawn of peace. For thousands of years, the Jewish people have prayed for peace. For decades, the Jewish state has prayed for peace. ... To all of Israel's friends in the Middle East, those who are with us today and those who will join us tomorrow, I say, Salaam aleichem. Peace unto thee. Shalom!"
  • UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan: "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, thank you for choosing peace and for halting annexation of Palestinian territories. That position reinforces our shared goal to achieve better future for generations to come."
  • Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid al Zayani: "The declaration supporting peace between the kingdom of Bahrain and the state of Israel is an historic step on the road to genuine and lasting peace, security and prosperity across the region and for all who live there regardless of religion, sect, ethnicity or ideology."

Between the lines: There were three documents signed today, reflecting the multiple parties in the room, reports Barak Ravid.

  1. The “Abraham accords declaration” was signed by Trump, Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of the UAE and Bahrain. It focuses on the intentions of all the parties to promote peace in the region.
  2. A "peace declaration” between Israel and Bahrain – a general document short of an agreement which will include a commitment by both parties to draft a peace treaty.
  3. The Israel-UAE peace treaty. The treaty will come into force only after a vote in the Israeli cabinet and in the Israeli Knesset.

UAE minister: Israel agreement will include two-state solution reference

The agreement between the UAE and Israel that will be signed on Tuesday mentions the Palestinian issue and the two-state solution as part of a reference to previous agreements which were signed, UAE minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash told me in a Zoom briefing.

Why it matters: Gargash’s comments gave the first substantive details from the agreement which up to now remained completely secret. The UAE pushed back on criticism against the agreement, with Israel stressing the deal will also help the Palestinians.

Netanyahu offsets historic UAE, Bahrain accords with Israel's return to COVID lockdown

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a briefing on coronavirus developments in Israel at his office in Jerusalem, on Sept. 13. Photo by Yoav Dudkevitch / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was balancing his greatest achievement against his greatest failure as he arrived in Washington on Monday.

Why it matters: Netanyahu on Tuesday will be among those at the White House to sign historic and strategic agreements normalizing relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, while back home, Israelis grapple with the economic and health crisis brought by a second lockdown to contain the coronavirus. The virus has made many Israelis indifferent to the big event at the White House.

Watch: Navigating a post-pandemic world

Axios' Dave Lawler and Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian hosted a conversation on the future of U.S. foreign policy, the power players in Asia and what's next in the Middle East, featuring the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace's President William Burns, Vice President for Studies Evan Feigenbaum and Carnegie Middle East Center Director Maha Yahya.

Maha Yahya discussed the current crisis in Lebanon and the decision faced by many Arab states on whether to try a more inclusive model of governance or maintain the status quo.

  • On the current state of affairs in Lebanon: "Lebanon is facing not only [a] massive governance challenge, which has driven the country not to the brink of an abyss but actually into the abyss. Lebanon today is facing a perfect storm of massive economic and financial crises."
  • On the impact of the deadly explosion in Beirut: "It's complete criminal negligence...This is Lebanon's own Chernobyl. A mix of bad governance, corruption, then everything that comes in between."

Evan Feigenbaum unpacked Chinese and American tensions in Asia, highlighting the impact on other states in the region.

  • On whether Asia will become more Chinese or American-centric: "I think there's enormous ambivalence about the rise of Chinese power from Tokyo to New Delhi to Hanoi, really all over the region...the region is really heading for a future that looks more like fragmentation than either unipolarity."
  • On the race for a COVID-19 vaccine: "If China gets to a [COVID-19] vaccine first, it will have enormous psychological effects in the region. It will showcase Chinese innovation, Chinese technology."

William Burns discussed the need to partner with global allies, as well as where the relationship between the U.S. and Iran currently sits.

  • On the U.S.'s biggest strength in foreign policy: "Our biggest asset...is our capacity to draw on alliances. That's what sets us apart from lonelier powers like China or Russia today."
  • On the impact of the Trump administration withdrawing from the Iran Deal: "The result has been...an Iran that's gradually restarting its nuclear program...We've done serious damage to some of our most important alliances, especially with our European allies, by pulling out of the deal against their wishes and their arguments. We've opened the door, I think, for China to strengthen its relationship with this Iranian regime."

