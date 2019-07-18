Trump says U.S. shot down Iranian drone near Strait of Hormuz

President Trump told reporters Thursday that the USS Boxer, operating in the Strait of Hormuz, shot down an Iranian drone that he said had approached within 1,000 yards and ignored calls to stand down. He said the drone was "immediately destroyed."

Why it matters: When Iran shot down a U.S. drone near the Strait of Hormuz last month, it very nearly led to military conflict. After calling off an airstrike, Trump later tweeted that any "attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force," adding on Thursday that other nations should join the U.S. in condemning Iran's "attempts to disrupt freedom of navigation and global commerce."