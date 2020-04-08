Trump's moves against federal watchdogs signal "deep state" war
The socially distanced briefing room yesterday. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images
In the last week, President Trump fired an inspector general tied to impeachment, castigated another he felt was critical of the virus response, and sidelined a third meant to guard against wasteful spending of the trillions in coronavirus aid, AP writes.
Why it matters: Trump's moves against the watchdogs are a signal and reveal how he plans to govern in the final nine months of this term. Conservative allies of the president are targeting IGs across government, telling him this is a position that the "deep state" uses to undercut him.
Now, anytime Trump hears about a finding from an IG, he leaps to the conclusion that they’re a Democrat or Never Trumper.
- People being considered for high-level positions or promotions are being asked flatly by White House officials if they voted for Trump.
The bottom line: Unchastened by the virus crisis, Trump is continuing his post-impeachment moves to purge government of anyone not personally loyal to him.
- These days, the minute he hears anything like that about virtually anyone, he’s willing to authorize action.
Go deeper: Trump removes watchdog overseeing rollout of $2 trillion coronavirus bill