In the last week, President Trump fired an inspector general tied to impeachment, castigated another he felt was critical of the virus response, and sidelined a third meant to guard against wasteful spending of the trillions in coronavirus aid, AP writes.

Why it matters: Trump's moves against the watchdogs are a signal and reveal how he plans to govern in the final nine months of this term. Conservative allies of the president are targeting IGs across government, telling him this is a position that the "deep state" uses to undercut him.

Now, anytime Trump hears about a finding from an IG, he leaps to the conclusion that they’re a Democrat or Never Trumper.

People being considered for high-level positions or promotions are being asked flatly by White House officials if they voted for Trump.

The bottom line: Unchastened by the virus crisis, Trump is continuing his post-impeachment moves to purge government of anyone not personally loyal to him.

These days, the minute he hears anything like that about virtually anyone, he’s willing to authorize action.

Go deeper: Trump removes watchdog overseeing rollout of $2 trillion coronavirus bill