Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios
House impeachment managers and Donald Trump's defense team both plan to rely heavily on video during the former president's trial this week, and will try to use the opposing party's words against them, sources familiar with their plans tell Axios.
What we're hearing: Trump's team, which will consist of four lawyers present on the Senate floor, is expected to make the First Amendment a focal point of their defense. Meanwhile, the House Democratic managers plan to show a series of videos designed to shock the Senate chamber and play on members' emotions.
Why it matters: With even President Biden saying he does not expect Trump to be convicted, both sides will play to a jury outside the Capitol — the court of public opinion.
Trump's team:
- It plans to show video clips of Democratic lawmakers using what they'll argue is "aggressive and dangerous" language and claim the party is exercising a double standard against Trump, one source told Axios.
House impeachment managers:
- They plan to show videos from those in the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, as well as clips demonstrating some of Trump's harshest and most aggressive rhetoric preceding the attack.
- The managers also are expected to spend a good chunk of their time pointing to Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump and refused to apologize for it. Her father, former vice president Dick Cheney, was the equivalent of Darth Vader in the eyes of Democrats for many years.
What's next: The trial will begin Tuesday with a debate about the trial's constitutionality.
- On Wednesday, the House impeachment managers will begin presenting their evidence.
- Trump’s defense team's presentation will follow.
- Both sides get 16 hours — over two days — to make their respective case, but neither is expected to use all of their allotted time.