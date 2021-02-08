Schumer, McConnell near deal on rules for Trump impeachment trial

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) are closing in on an agreement for a resolution setting the schedule and rules for former President Trump's impeachment trial, according to a person familiar with talks.
Details: Starting Wednesday at noon, impeachment managers and Trump's lawyers will have up to 16 hours per side for presentations.
- Managers could debate calling witnesses, but it's not clear if they will or who they will call.
- At the request of the former president’s counsel, no trial proceedings during the Jewish Sabbath (between Friday after 5 p.m. or on Saturday).
- The trial would reconvene the afternoon of Sunday February 14.
Impeachment managers and Trump's attorneys will debate the issue of constitutionality of the trial, which the Senate will vote on at a simple majority threshold on Tuesday.
- Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) raised a point of order last month to hold a vote on the constitutionality of impeaching a president when they are no longer in office, but the Senate voted to table it.
- Five Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Ben Sasse (Neb.) and Pat Toomey (Pa.) — joined all Democrats to table Paul's point of order.
Driving the news: Trump's attorneys submitted a brief on Monday attacking the impeachment as “political theater” and unconstitutional, calling for the trial to be dismissed for the following arguments:
- The Senate lacks jurisdiction because Trump is no longer in office
- The allegations in the article of impeachment are "self-evidently wrong," based on the transcript of Trump's speech before the Jan. 6 riot
- Trump was deprived of due process due to the rushed nature of the impeachment
- The article violates Trump's First Amendment right to freedom of speech
- The article is "constitutionally flawed" because it charges multiple incidents of allegedly impeachable conduct in a single article
What's next: House impeachment managers are expected to respond to the Trump legal team's brief at noon.