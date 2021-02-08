Sign up for our daily briefing

Schumer, McConnell near deal on rules for Trump impeachment trial

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) are closing in on an agreement for a resolution setting the schedule and rules for former President Trump's impeachment trial, according to a person familiar with talks.

Details: Starting Wednesday at noon, impeachment managers and Trump's lawyers will have up to 16 hours per side for presentations.

  • Managers could debate calling witnesses, but it's not clear if they will or who they will call.
  • At the request of the former president’s counsel, no trial proceedings during the Jewish Sabbath (between Friday after 5 p.m. or on Saturday).
  • The trial would reconvene the afternoon of Sunday February 14.

Impeachment managers and Trump's attorneys will debate the issue of constitutionality of the trial, which the Senate will vote on at a simple majority threshold on Tuesday.

  • Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) raised a point of order last month to hold a vote on the constitutionality of impeaching a president when they are no longer in office, but the Senate voted to table it.
  • Five Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Ben Sasse (Neb.) and Pat Toomey (Pa.) — joined all Democrats to table Paul's point of order.

Driving the news: Trump's attorneys submitted a brief on Monday attacking the impeachment as “political theater” and unconstitutional, calling for the trial to be dismissed for the following arguments:

  • The Senate lacks jurisdiction because Trump is no longer in office
  • The allegations in the article of impeachment are "self-evidently wrong," based on the transcript of Trump's speech before the Jan. 6 riot
  • Trump was deprived of due process due to the rushed nature of the impeachment
  • The article violates Trump's First Amendment right to freedom of speech
  • The article is "constitutionally flawed" because it charges multiple incidents of allegedly impeachable conduct in a single article

What's next: House impeachment managers are expected to respond to the Trump legal team's brief at noon.

Read the full brief.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Updated 8 hours ago - World

Netanyahu pleads not guilty to corruption charges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) talks to his lawyers ahead of a hearing in his corruption trial at the Jerusalem District Court on Monday. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pleaded not guilty in a Jerusalem courtroom to bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges on Monday.

Why it matters: Netanyahu's trial resumes 43 days before Israel is due to hold its fourth election in two years. 

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: McCarthy told Cheney to apologize after impeachment vote

Liz Cheney and Kevin McCarthy. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Kevin McCarthy tried to get Liz Cheney to apologize for how she handled her vote to impeach former President Trump before last week's highly anticipated House GOP conference meeting — a request she refused, two people with direct knowledge told Axios.

Why it matters: Cheney rolled the dice, refusing her leader's ask and counting on her supporters to keep her as conference chair, the party's No. 3 post in the House. Newly empowered, she's now embracing her role as the Republicans' Trump critic-in-chief.

Ursula Perano
45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Texas Rep. Ron Wright dies following COVID-19 diagnosis

Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Rep. Ron Wright (R-Texas) died on Sunday night following a battle with COVID-19, according to a statement from his office. He was 67.

Why it matters: Wright was first elected to Congress in 2018 and re-elected last year. He'd battled multiple bouts of lung cancer in recent years and was hospitalized last fall due to complications with his treatment, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

