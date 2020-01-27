Republicans take a "deep breath" on impeachment trial after Bolton report

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) told reporters the Senate will have a vote on witnesses on Friday.

The big picture: There’s a growing sense on the Hill that the White House has a lot of cleanup to do to keep Republicans in line on witnesses, Axios' Alayna Treene reports.

Most Senate Republicans are still waiting to hear the White House’s arguments, and have an opportunity to ask questions, before committing to anything.

are still waiting to hear the White House’s arguments, and have an opportunity to ask questions, before committing to anything. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told senators today to "take a deep breath and let’s take one step at a time.”

told senators today to "take a deep breath and let’s take one step at a time.” Sen. Mitt Romney: "I think it's increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from John Bolton."

Speaking of John Bolton: The former national security adviser denied that he, his publisher or his literary agent coordinated with the N.Y. Times.

"Any assertion to the contrary is unfounded speculation."

Between the lines: Trump's team is working to portray Democrats' arguments on the Senate floor as a slanted picture of reality and not the whole truth, Alayna notes.

That includes making a point to frequently say "the House managers didn't tell you that" or "they didn't mention this."

to frequently say "the House managers didn't tell you that" or "they didn't mention this." A senior Democratic staffer responded by saying "they are cherry-picking the evidence. We aren’t cherry-picking the evidence.”

Inside the chamber: Sen. Bernie Sanders looked particularly frustrated that he's stuck in the Senate rather than on the trail, just a week before the Iowa caucuses.