House impeachment managers ask Trump to testify before or during Senate trial

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) sent a letter to former President Trump on Thursday requesting that he testify under oath before or during his Senate trial next week.

Why it matters: Trump has been charged by the House with inciting the insurrection at the Capitol, but has disputed "many factual allegations set forth in the article of impeachment," Raskin notes. Testimony under oath would allow the former president to clarify "critical facts" about his role in the events of Jan. 6.

Details: "We would propose that you provide your testimony (of course including cross-examination) as early as Monday, February 8, 2021, and not later than Thursday, February 11, 2021. We would be pleased to arrange such testimony at a mutually convenient time and place," Raskin wrote in the letter.

  • Raskin noted that presidents Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton provided testimony while in office, and the Supreme Court further held last year that Trump was not immune from the legal process — meaning there is "no doubt" that he could testify.
  • "If you decline this invitation, we reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction)" on Jan. 6, Raskin concluded.

What's next: Trump has until no later than Friday at 5pm to respond.

Kadia Goba
Feb 3, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Impeachment manager fleshes out case against Trump

Rep. Jamie Raskin as House managers delivered their impeachment article. Photo: Melina Mara/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Democrats' lead impeachment manager said Wednesday former President Trump's role in inciting the Capitol siege was the "worst presidential offense in the history of the republic," and the evidence against him is "airtight."

Why it matters: While Democrats say there is a direct cause and effect between Trump addressing a crowd of supporters that later broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6, some Republicans have fallen back on procedural defenses. The impeachment managers hope specific, graphic and voluminous evidence will create public pressure to convict the former president.

Alexi McCammond
45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Harris, Yellen to meet Black business leaders

Vice President Kamala Harris during a meeting with President Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet virtually Friday with members from Black Chambers of Commerce across the country to push their COVID relief package and highlight its benefits for small businesses, Harris aides tell Axios.

Why it matters: The event gives more insight into what Harris' role is in the early stages of the new administration, which so far has focused on pushing the American Rescue Plan to small business owners and through local TV interviews in places like West Virginia and Arizona. 

Axios
Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: ER visits for mental health, overdoses rose during pandemic — Coronavirus cases are falling all across the country.
  2. Vaccine: Polling suggests vaccinating kids for COVID isn't very popular — Moderna CEO says company needs to adapt with coronavirus variants.
  3. Politics: Poll: Majority of Americans support $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.
  4. Cities: San Francisco sues school board, district to resume in-person classes.
  5. World: Canada accepts vaccines from COVAX despite bilateral deals — — U.K. to test mixing COVID-19 vaccines in world-first trial.
  6. Sports: Over 500 Australian Open tennis players and staff isolate after COVID case.
