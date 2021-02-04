House impeachment managers ask Trump to testify before or during Senate trial

Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) sent a letter to former President Trump on Thursday requesting that he testify under oath before or during his Senate trial next week.
Why it matters: Trump has been charged by the House with inciting the insurrection at the Capitol, but has disputed "many factual allegations set forth in the article of impeachment," Raskin notes. Testimony under oath would allow the former president to clarify "critical facts" about his role in the events of Jan. 6.
Details: "We would propose that you provide your testimony (of course including cross-examination) as early as Monday, February 8, 2021, and not later than Thursday, February 11, 2021. We would be pleased to arrange such testimony at a mutually convenient time and place," Raskin wrote in the letter.
- Raskin noted that presidents Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton provided testimony while in office, and the Supreme Court further held last year that Trump was not immune from the legal process — meaning there is "no doubt" that he could testify.
- "If you decline this invitation, we reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction)" on Jan. 6, Raskin concluded.
What's next: Trump has until no later than Friday at 5pm to respond.