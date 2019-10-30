Former national security adviser Bolton has been asked to testify in impeachment probe

What they're saying: Hill testified that Bolton told her to alert the chief National Security Council lawyer that Giuliani was "cooking up" a "rogue operation" with legal implications with acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the EU.

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna told Treene that Bolton can clarify "the extent of the president's awareness" of withholding military aid from Ukraine and "he can talk about his own warnings to the president."

that Bolton can clarify "the extent of the president's awareness" of withholding military aid from Ukraine and "he can talk about his own warnings to the president." Khanna also said that Bolton could speak to the president's awareness of arranging a meeting in exchange for a commitment from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and the 2016 election.

Our thought bubble: ‪Bolton shares the same lawyer with former NSC official Charles Kupperman, who is waiting for the court to determine whether he should appear before Congress or comply with the White House, which tried to block him.

The bottom line: Bolton could be a key witness in the inquiry — but House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said this week that he assumes the Trump administration will fight House investigators in court to keep Bolton from appearing.

